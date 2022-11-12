7.0-magnitude quake hits east of Fiji Islands, no tsunami warning issued

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) (APP):An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit the eastern part of Fiji Islands at 07:09:14 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 587.2 km, was initially determined to be at 20.116 degrees south latitude and 178.363 degrees west longitude.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to local media.