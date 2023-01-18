UrduPoint.com

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A strong earthquake shook Indonesia on Wednesday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The agency said the earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale shook the Melonguane region of North Sulawesi province at around 13:06 (0606GMT).

"The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea 141 km southeast of Melonguane," it added.

Another tremor of 4.3 magnitude hit the region at around 13:52 (0652GMT), it stated.

There were no reports of any damage when this report was filed.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

14 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

24 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

47 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.