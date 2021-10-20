85 dead in India floods, 31 in Nepal: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The death toll from floods and landslides in India rose to 85 on Wednesday, officials said, while Nepal also reported 31 fatalities and 43 missing.

In Uttarakhand in northern India officials said that 46 people had died in recent days with 11 missing.

In Kerala in the south chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death toll had hit 39 there.

In Nepal, disasters management division official Humkala Pandey said: "In the last three days, there have been 31 deaths from floods and landslides triggered by heavy post-monsoon rainfalls across the country. Forty-three people are missing."