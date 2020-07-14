UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A-Rod, J-Lo Recruit NFL Stars For Mets Bid

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

A-Rod, J-Lo recruit NFL stars for Mets bid

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have recruited three NFL figures as part of their ambitious bid for ownership of the New York Mets baseball franchise, ESPN reported on Monday.

ESPN say that Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl-winner Travis Kelce and former Dallas Cowboys ace DeMarco Murray have joined the Rodriguez-Lopez investor group.

"We couldn't be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group," ESPN quoted Lopez and Rodriguez as saying.

Former New York Yankees legend Rodriguez and pop star Lopez, who are engaged to be married, have submitted a $1.7 billion (1.5 billion euro) bid for the Mets, according to reports.

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, who was close to taking over the team last year before a deal collapsed, has reportedly bid $2 billion for the club.

While Rodriguez and Lopez have reportedly pumped $300 million of their own fortune into the bid, it was not clear how much other investors had contributed.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN.

"It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man." Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce described the proposed the takeover deal as a "a crazy opportunity.""I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him," Kelce said.

"I'm very thankful for the success that I've had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn't think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this."

Related Topics

Married Man Kansas City Dallas New York Euro Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.