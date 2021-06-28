UrduPoint.com
AFP Sports Agenda For Monday, June 28

Mon 28th June 2021

AFP Sports Agenda for Monday, June 28

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :AFP sports Agenda for Monday, June 28 (all times GMT): + World champions France face Switzerland in Euro 2020 last 16 + Croatia meet Spain for last-eight spot + Djokovic starts Wimbledon defence + Stage 3 of Tour de France + Montreal v Tampa Bay in Stanley Cup finals -- Euro 2020, Round of 16: Croatia v Spain (1600); France v Switzerland (1900) Graphic.

Picture. Video (FBL-EURO-2020-2021) -- Asian Champions League: Ratchaburi (THA) v Nagoya Grampus (JPN) (1000), Chiangrai United (THA) v Tampines (SGP), Pohang (KOR) v Johor DT (MAL) (both 1400), Gamba Osaka (JPN) v Jeonbuk (KOR) (1600).

C.J. Elias covering. Picture (FBL-ASIA-C1) First day of Wimbledon: Top seed Novak Djokovic as well as Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action in the men's draw.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Sofia Kenin in the women's draw.

(Play starts 1000) Coverage by Pirate Irwin. Picture (TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON) -- Stage 3 of the Tour de France. A 182.9km flat run from Lorient to Pontivy with Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey.

Picture. Coverage by Damian McCall. (CYCLING-TOUR-FRA)-- NBA playoffs, Western Conference final: Clippers at Suns (Suns lead series 3-1) (0100 Monday) (BASKET-NBA)-- The Montreal Canadiens will try to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought by dethroning the defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning when the National Hockey League Finals begin. (IHOCKEY-NHL)

