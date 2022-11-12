UrduPoint.com

AFP Sports Diary for November 12 to December 9

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :AFP sports Diary for November 12 to December 9: Saturday, November 12 RUGBY UNION: Women's World Cup final in New Zealand (tournament ends); Autumn internationals: Tonga v Chile at Bucharest, Ireland v Fiji at Dublin, Italy v Australia at Florence, England v Japan at Twickenham, Georgia v Samoa at Tbilisi, Wales v Argentina at Cardiff, France v South Africa at Marseille cricket: Men's T20 World Cup in Australia (ends Nov 13) RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19): Semi-final 2 at London: England v Samoa TENNIS: NextGen ATP Tour Finals in Milan, Italy (ends) FOOTBALL: Last weekend of fixtures for Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 before mid-season break for World Cup FIGURE SKATING: MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England (ends Nov 13) GOLF: USPGA at Houston (ends Nov 13); USLPGA at Belleair, Florida (ends Nov 13) Sunday, November 13 CRICKET: Men's T20 World Cup final: Pakistan v England in Melbourne, Australia (ends) RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19) RUGBY UNION: Autumn international: Scotland v New Zealand at Edinburgh TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) FOOTBALL: Last weekend of fixtures in Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 before mid-season break for World Cup FIGURE SKATING: MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England (ends) GOLF: USPGA at Houston (ends); USLPGA at Belleair, Florida (ends) Monday, November 14 RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19): women's semi-finals TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) Tuesday, November 15 RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19) TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) Wednesday, November 16 RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19) TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) Thursday, November 17 CRICKET: Australia v England, 1st ODI, Adelaide (D/N) RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19) TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) GOLF: USPGA at St.

Simons Island, Georgia (ends Nov 20); DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (ends Nov 20); LPGA at Naples, Florida (ends Nov 20) Friday, November 18 CRICKET: New Zealand v India, 1st T20I, Wellington (D/N) RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup in England (ends Nov 19) TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) GOLF: USPGA at St.

Simons Island, Georgia (ends Nov 20); DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (ends Nov 20); LPGA at Naples, Florida (ends Nov 20) FIGURE SKATING: NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan (ends Nov 20) Saturday, November 19 CRICKET: Australia v England, 2nd ODI, Sydney RUGBY UNION: Autumn Internationals: Italy v South Africa at Genoa; Wales v Georgia at Cardiff; Scotland v Argentina at Edinburgh; England v New Zealand at Twickenham; Ireland v Australia at Dublin RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup final in England TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends Nov 20) GOLF: USPGA at St.

Simons Island, Georgia (ends Nov 20); DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (ends Nov 20); LPGA at Naples, Florida (ends Nov 20) FIGURE SKATING: NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan (ends Nov 20) ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup slalom at Levi, Finland Sunday, November 20 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar kicks off, with opening match Qatar v Ecuador (tournament ends with final on December 18) RUGBY UNION: Autumn International: France v Japan at Toulouse CRICKET: New Zealand v India, 2nd T20, Mount Maunganui TENNIS: ATP Tour Finals in Turin, Italy (ends) GOLF: USPGA at St.

Simons Island, Georgia (ends); DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (ends); LPGA at Naples, Florida (ends) FIGURE SKATING: NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan (ends) ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup slalom at Levi, Finland Monday, November 21 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches.

Group A: Senegal v Netherlands. Group B: England v Iran, United States v Wales (ends Dec 18) Tuesday, November 22 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches. Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Mexico v Poland.

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia, France v Australia (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v England, 3rd ODI, Melbourne; New Zealand v India, 3rd T20, Napier Wednesday, November 23 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches.

Group E: Germany v Japan, Spain v Costa Rica. Group F: Morocco v Croatia, Belgium v Canada (ends Dec 18) Thursday, November 24 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon, Brazil v Serbia.

Group H: Uruguay v South Korea, Portugal v Ghana (ends Dec 18) Friday, November 25 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group A: Qatar v Senegal, Netherlands v Ecuador. Group B: Wales v Iran, England v United States (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: New Zealand v India, 1st ODI, Auckland; Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Pallekele ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada FIGURE SKATING: Grand Prix of Espoo, Finland (ends Nov 27) Saturday, November 26 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia, Argentina v Mexico; Group D: Tunisia v Australia, France v Denmark (ends Dec 18) RUGBY UNION: Autumn Internationals: Wales v Australia in Cardiff, England v South Africa at Twickenham ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup Super G at Lake Louise, Canada; Women's World Cup giant slalom at Killington, USA FIGURE SKATING: Grand Prix of Espoo, Finland (ends Nov 27) Sunday, November 27 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group E: Japan v Costa Rica, Spain v Germany; Group F: Belgium v Morocco, Croatia v Canada (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: New Zealand v India, 2nd ODI, Hamilton; Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Pallekele ALPINE SKIING: Men's World Cup Super G at Lake Louise, Canada; Women's World Cup slalom at Killington, USA FIGURE SKATING: Grand Prix of Espoo, Finland (ends) HORSE RACING: Japan Cup in Tokyo Monday, November 28 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group G: Cameroon v Serbia, Brazil v Switzerland; Group H: South Korea v Ghana, Portugal v Uruguay (ends Dec 18) Tuesday, November 29 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group A: Ecuador v Senegal, Netherlands v Qatar: Group B: Iran v USA, Wales v England (ends Dec 18) Wednesday, November 30 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group C: Poland v Argentina, Saudi Arabia v Mexico; Group D: Australia v Denmark, Tunisia v France (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 1st Test, Perth (ends Dec 4); New Zealand v India, 3rd ODI, Christchurch; Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Pallekele Thursday, December 1 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group E: Costa Rica v Germany, Japan v Spain; Group F: Canada v Morocco, Croatia v Belgium (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 1st Test, Perth (ends Dec 4), Pakistan v England, 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ends Dec 5) Friday, December 2 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, group matches: Group G: Cameroon v Brazil, Serbia v Switzerland; Group H: Ghana v Uruguay, South Korea v Portugal (ends December 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 1st Test, Perth (ends Dec 4), Pakistan v England, 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ends Dec 5) ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada; Men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek, USA Saturday, December 3 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, Last 16: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 1st Test, Perth (ends Dec 4), Pakistan v England, 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ends Dec 5) ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada; Men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek, USA Sunday, December 4 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, Last 16: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 1st Test, Perth (ends), Pakistan v England, 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ends Dec 5); Bangladesh v India, 1st ODI, Mirpur ALPINE SKIING: Women's World Cup Super G at Lake Louise, Canada; Men's World Cup Super G at Beaver Creek, USA Monday, December 5 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, Last 16: Winners Group E v Runners-up Group F, Winners Group G v Runners-up Group H (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Pakistan v England, 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ends Dec 5) Tuesday, December 6 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, Last 16: Winners Group F v Runners-up Group E, Winners Group H v Runners-up Group G (ends Dec 18) Wednesday, December 7 CRICKET: Bangladesh v India, 2nd ODI, Mirpur Thursday, December 8 CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 2nd Test, Adelaide (D/N) (ends Dec 12) FIGURE SKATING: Grand Prix Final at Turin, Italy (ends Dec 11) Friday, December 9 FOOTBALL: Men's World Cup in Qatar, first two Quarter-finals (ends Dec 18) CRICKET: Australia v West Indies, 2nd Test, Adelaide (D/N) (ends Dec 12); Pakistan v England, 2nd Test, Multan (ends Dec 13)GOLF: USPGA at Naples, Florida (ends Dec 11)FIGURE SKATING: Grand Prix Final at Turin, Italy (ends Dec 11)

