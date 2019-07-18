UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Club Finals To Change To One-match Contests - Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

African club finals to change to one-match contests - Ahmad

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :CAF club finals will be reduced from two legs to one match at a neutral venue from next season, African football boss Ahmad Ahmad announced Wednesday.

"The Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will now be played as single matches," the CAF president said on Twitter.

The first final of the Champions League, then called the African Cup of Champions Clubs, was staged as a single match in Ghana 54 years ago.

But every subsequent final of the continent's premier club competition has been played over two legs with the aggregate score determining the winners.

However, the result of the latest final, between Esperance of Tunisia and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, has not been decided nearly seven weeks after the second leg was played.

Wydad refused to continue playing in Tunisia when their equaliser, which would have levelled the overall scores, could not be referred to VAR because the system had malfunctioned.

CAF presented the trophy and medals to Esperance only to order a replay at a neutral venue, a decision which has led both clubs to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ahmad did not give reasons for the change in his tweet, but the decision is a huge gamble as it could result in the club season showpieces being watched by tiny crowds.

When the CAF Super Cup, an annual one-off match between the Champions League and second-tier Confederation Cup winners, was introduced in 1993, neutral venues were used.

But the crowds were so low that the format was ditched after just three editions in favour of the Champions League trophy-holders enjoying home advantage.

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt has confirmed a decades-old trend of football followers in the continent backing only home sides.

Egypt drew capacity 75,000 crowds to the Cairo International Stadium while many attractive matches not involving them were watched by less than 10,000 spectators.

Malagasy Ahmad also tweeted that the number of qualifiers for the biennial Africa Women's Cup of Nations will increase from eight to 12 for the 2020 tournament.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Twitter Esperance Cairo Casablanca Tunisia Ghana Morocco Women 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

48 minutes ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

1 hour ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

1 hour ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

39 minutes ago

ICJ verdict vindicates Pakistan: ISPR DG

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.