Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.57 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,570,885 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,771 and some 10,892,454 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,899,841 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,165,984 cases as of Wednesday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

