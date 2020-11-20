AJK Govt to impose 15 days lockdown from Nov 21st

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 20 (APP):Top AJK authorities Friday joined heads in a meeting to review the latest situation of COVID-19 and took exceptional decisions to save the precious lives of the masses from the deadly pandemic.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair.

The meeting decided to completely implement the decisions of the cabinet to protect the lives of the people against the pandemic.

Wearing masks have been made compulsory while Youm-e-Dua will be observed on Monday. SOPs will be observed during prayers and offering Namaz e Janaza. Special cards will be issued to the employees including working in the civil secretariat, while limited clerical staff will be allowed to perform their duties in the educational institution.

The Overseas Kashmiri will be requested to postpone their visit to Azad Kashmir in view of the grave situation of the corona pandemic.

The Director General Health AJK briefed the meeting about the latest situation of pandemic and said that the second phase of the virus is more dangerous than that of the previous one and serious decisions are needed to meet the challenges of the second phase of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that the cabinet has unanimously decided to implement the lockdown from Nov. 21 night.

He appealed to the people to observe Youm-e-Dua on Monday and maintain social distances.

He said the writ of the government will be maintained and violators will be dealt according to law.

He said the main purpose of the lockdown was to break the chain of the virus therefore the difficult decision was taken by the government and assured that the government would fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.