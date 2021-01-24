Ajoka theater to start dance classes from Jan 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan has planned to start three month long course titled "Art of Dance" aiming to engage students in histories of dance and performance with rigor and curiosity from January 27. Well known choreographers of Pakistan will be giving training to the aspirants of dance along with polishing their hidden skills. Students will be trained in body conditioning, basic technique and expressions of traditional bhangra, contemporary hiphop, classical Kkthak and zumba. According to an official, renowned dance artist Mr.Luke Kelvin, a performer par excellence who has performed all over the world and is well versed in Dance styles ranging from Zumba will be teaching in dance classes.

He said that many other emerging master artists would teach the basics as well as all forms of dance to the registered students.

He said that it would be a three-months long course and classes will be held on every Saturday and Sunday. He said that "whether your goal is to become Pakistan's next great dancer, achieve that beach body you have always dreamed off or to simply pull of the best wedding performance of the season". He said that Dance is not only an intimate means of self-expression, but scientifically has now been established as one of the most effective means of attaining a healthy body and mind. Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, face masks and hand sanitisers, he stated.

