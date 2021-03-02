All 279 kidnapped Nigerian students released: governor

Gusau, Nigeria, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :All 279 Nigerian students kidnapped from their boarding school in the northern state of Zamfara have been released and have arrived on government premises, the governor of the state told AFP Tuesday.

"I am happy to announce that the girls are free," Dr. Bello Matawalle told an AFP journalist. "They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health."