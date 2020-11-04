America on edge as virus-hit nation decides between Trump and Biden

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Millions of Americans were voting on Tuesday amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to decide whether to reelect Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or to send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

A record-breaking number of early votes -- more than 100 million -- have already been cast in an election that has the bitterly divided country on edge and is being closely watched around the world.

The 77-year-old Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, leads Republican incumbent Trump in national polls and in many of the battleground states that will decide the race.

The first polls close in several eastern states at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT) but the winner may not be known on election night -- or possibly even for days -- because of the huge number of mail-in ballots that need to be counted.

The 74-year-old Trump, who has repeatedly sought to cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and the counting of votes beyond Election Day, said voters had a right to a timely result.

"The whole world is waiting," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"You can't have these things delayed for many days," Trump said, adding ominously that "a lot of bad things" can happen.

"We should be entitled to know who won on November 3," he said.

Trump, his voice slightly hoarse after addressing five rallies on a hectic final day of campaigning on Monday, expressed confidence he would win four more years in the White House.

"I think we're going to have a great night but it's politics and it's elections and you never know," he said.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends," Trump dismissed reports he may declare victory prematurely. "Only when there is victory," he said. "There is no reason to play games." Biden, who is making his third bid for the presidency, began Election Day with a visit to the church where his son, Beau Biden, and first wife and daughter are buried, and to his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"I want to restore basic decency and honor to the White House," a mask-wearing Biden told supporters through a bullhorn.

The former senator from Delaware rallied voters later in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, saying they need to choose "hope over fear, truth over lies, science over fiction."