Anadolu Agency: Voice of Anatolia for 101 years

Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

ANKARA,APR 26,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Anadolu Agency, founded on April 6, 1920 during the War of Independence on the instructions of the Republic of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has been the voice of Anatolia to the world for 101 years.

Established 17 days before the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the parliament, Anadolu Agency continues to be a reliable source of news with more than a century of experience.

One of the world's most influential and respected news agencies, it makes a difference with news and visuals transmitted from hot regions.

The establishment of the Anadolu Agency took place during a difficult period that could be called the "turning point of Turkey's national struggle." Yunus Nadi Abalioglu and Halide Edip Adivar, two intellectuals who set out for Anatolia to take part in the national struggle, discussed the issue of establishing an agency as soon as they arrived in Ankara – the future capital – during a break in their train journey.

The name "Anadolu Agency" – using the Turkish word for Anatolia – stood out for Abalioglu among Adivar's suggestions such as "Turkish Agency" and "Ankara Agency," and the idea and name of the agency were born.

The two arrived in Ankara on the evening of April 1. On April 4-5, talks on the establishment of Anadolu Agency were launched.

Anadolu Agency, established by a historical circular, became the voice of the national struggle at home and abroad, which is considered "the Turk's ordeal with fire."

