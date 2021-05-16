UrduPoint.com
Andrew Wins Again As Indianapolis Pro Swim Comes To Close

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Andrew wins again as Indianapolis Pro Swim comes to close

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Michael Andrew notched his third win in as many days at the Indianapolis Pro Swim Series Saturday and if his 200m medley victory left something to be desired it was still a good sign with the US Olympic trials coming up.

"I think of all the races this weekend, I was most disappointed with this one," Andrew said after winning the 200m individual medley in 1min 56.84sec.

"This evening was a little hard to get in the right frame of mind, I felt a little tired mentally," added Andrew, who looked impressive in 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly victories on Thursday and Friday.

"That (medley) race hurt a lot more, but I'm happy with some of the adjustments we were able to make and I'm looking forward to these next three weeks and getting ready for trials.

" In other events on the final day, world record-holder Regan Smith won the women's 100m backstroke in 58.77sec with Phoebe Bacon -- who bested Smith in the 200m back -- second in 59.62.

At the US trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in June, Smith and Bacon will be up against stiff competition in the 100m back as evidenced by results Saturday across the country in the Atlanta Classic.

There, Olivia Smoliga won the women's 100m back in 58.31sec with Rhyan White second in 58.43.

That moved them to third and fourth in the world this season, a list topped by rising Australian star Kaylee McKeown with a 57.63 at the Sydney Open this weekend -- the second-fastest time ever behind Smith's world mark of 57.57 set in 2019.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

