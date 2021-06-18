UrduPoint.com
Angola Registers Over 5,500 Deaths From Malaria In First Five Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 5,573 deaths from malaria have been registered in Angola in the first five months of 2021, Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that Angola is facing a "critical and challenging" situation in relation to malaria.

The disease has affected more than two million people in the same period.

According to data provided to journalists, the highest mortality rate from the disease was registered among children under five years of age and pregnant women.

The official said that more efforts have been made to obtain medical equipment and medicines.The most affected provinces were Luanda, Lunda Norte, Malanje, Huambo, Uige, Benguela, Bie and Huila.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

