Anti-curfew protests lead to clashes with police, looting in Netherlands

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Protests against a new curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands have degenerated into clashes with police in some locations, authorities and reports said Sunday.

Authorities used water cannon and dogs at a square in downtown Amsterdam, where hundreds of protesters gathered over the curfew that began Saturday, public television NOS reported.

In Eindhoven in the country's south, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, police said.

A number of vehicles were burned and businesses at Eindhoven's central train station were looted, media reports said.