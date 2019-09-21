UrduPoint.com
Argentina Ex-president Kirchner To Be Tried For Fourth Time

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Argentina ex-president Kirchner to be tried for fourth time

Buenos Aires, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner is to stand trial for a fourth time on corruption charges, even as the leftist opposition leader vies for the position of vice president in elections next month.

The 66-year-old, who served two terms as president, is accused of having taken $160 million in bribes for steering public works contracts towards favored businessmen close to her and her late husband Nestor, who served as president before her.

No date for the latest re-trial has been announced.

The judge overseeing the protracted case, Claudio Bonadio, has requested Kirchner be remanded into custody on several occasions, but as a senator she enjoys parliamentary immunity.

Kirchner, who is currently under 13 different investigations, served as president from 2007 until 2015 and is the running mate for her former chief of staff Alberto Fernandez.

The two are favored to win the October 27 elections, polling ahead of center-right President Mauricio Macri who is running for a second term but faces weakened prospects due to the country's crippling economic crisis.

