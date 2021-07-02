Argentina reports 469 more COVID-19 deaths

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Argentina on Friday reported 21,177 new cases of COVID-19 and 469 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national counts to 4,491,551 and 94,772 respectively.

According to the health ministry's daily pandemic report, intensive care unit occupancy is at 66.3 percent nationwide.

The ministry said it has called on researchers from the provinces of Buenos Aires, San Luis and Cordoba, and from the capital city Buenos Aires, to begin a study on the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of combined use of different COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are making this call to be able to count on all possible perspectives and on a joint collaborative project to provide a scientific, solid response and transmit tranquility to the population at a time of great uncertainty," Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said at a meeting earlier in the day to launch the study in the coming weeks.