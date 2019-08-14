UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Stock Market Rebounds 10% After Macri Vote Setback

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:30 AM

Argentine stock market rebounds 10% after Macri vote setback

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Argentina's stock market rebounded 10 percent on Tuesday after taking a pummeling in the wake of a shock weekend vote setback for market-friendly President Mauricio Macri.

Buenos Aires' Stock Exchange Merval Index closed Tuesday up 10.22 percent, having slipped 37.9 percent on Monday after Macri's defeat to a leftist opponent in the country's primaries ahead of October elections.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Vote October Market

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

15 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

16 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

22 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

22 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.