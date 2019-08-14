Argentine stock market rebounds 10% after Macri vote setback

(@imziishan)

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Argentina's stock market rebounded 10 percent on Tuesday after taking a pummeling in the wake of a shock weekend vote setback for market-friendly President Mauricio Macri.

Buenos Aires' Stock Exchange Merval Index closed Tuesday up 10.22 percent, having slipped 37.9 percent on Monday after Macri's defeat to a leftist opponent in the country's primaries ahead of October elections.