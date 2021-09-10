London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Rising star Arlo Parks won Britain's Mercury Prize on Thursday for her debut album "Collapsed In Sunbeams" at a ceremony in the British capital.

"We chose an artist with a singular voice, who uses lyrics of remarkable beauty to confront complex themes of mental health and sexuality, and who connects deeply with their generation in doing so," said broadcaster and author, Annie MacManus, who announced the winner.

The British singer-songwriter and poet with French, Nigerian and Chadian roots, is just 21-years-old.

Her debut album, influenced by trip hop and soul, was released in January and reached number three in the British music charts.

Accepting the award, she said: "It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments where I wasn't sure whether I would make it through -- but I am here today so thank you very much.

" Twelve albums had been nominated for the prize and 10 of the nominated artists were on stage at the legendary Apollo venue in Hammersmith, west London in a ceremony broadcast by the BBC.

Among them were Scottish post-rock band Mogwai, soul singer Celeste and rock group Wolf Alice, who won the Mercury Prize three years ago.

Created in 1992 as an alternative to the more mainstream Brit Awards, the Mercury Prize's past winners have included PJ Harvey, Pulp and Skepta.

The prizewinner takes home £25,000 (29,000 Euros, $34,000).

Last year's winner was singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka.