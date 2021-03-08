Arrangements finalized for two-day Jashn-e-Baharaan in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, Mar 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Shabbir statdium in Khanewal city has been decorated with flowers and stalls showcasing varying products as the district government finalized arrangements for the two-day (Mar 6-7) Jashn-e-Baharaan to celebrate the commencement of spring season known for blooming colourful flowers, officials said on Friday.

In addition to stalls and flower display, Shabbir stadium has also been decorated with swings and stalls of eatables for amusement of kids, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail said in a statement.

The two-day spring festival also has an elaborate schedule of sports activities enabling youth to demonstrate skills on cricket, Kabaddi, boxing, race, basketball while citizens have been invited to join a mini marathon from city gate to Jinnah library hall.

A Qawwali ceremony would be organized on Mar 6 night while another musical programme would be held on Mar 7.

Winners of sports competitions would also get prizes at a prize distribution ceremony, Bakhtiyar Ismail said.