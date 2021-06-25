UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrested Opponents Are 'criminals,' Says Nicaragua's Ortega

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Arrested opponents are 'criminals,' says Nicaragua's Ortega

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's leader Daniel Ortega said that 19 opposition figures arrested just five months before a presidential election are not politicians but "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested five opposition presidential challengers as well as journalists, businessmen and a banker.

Cristiana Chamorro -- daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro and a favorite to face Ortega in November's poll -- was among those held.

"We are not dealing with pre-candidates, but criminals who have attacked the country," Ortega said in an official televised ceremony, while accusing the imprisoned of being "agents of the Yankee empire" who "conspire against Nicaragua to overthrow the government.

""That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and that is what will be punished in due course."Those held face charges of "inciting foreign interference" under a new law initiated by Ortega's government and approved by the legislature in December purported to defend Nicaragua's sovereignty. The law has been widely criticized as a means of freezing out challengers and silencing opponents.

Related Topics

Election June November December Criminals Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

9 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

9 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

9 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.