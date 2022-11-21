UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Parliament Chiefs Gather To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive, Resilient Region

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, inclusive, resilient region

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Parliament leaders in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here on Monday to discuss ways to help promote a sustainable, inclusive and resilient region.

In a royal message to the opening ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (43rd AIPA), Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said inter-parliamentary diplomacy, partnership and cooperation are crucial to contribute to promoting long-lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

"The gathering of the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA this week reflects a true spirit of solidarity, unity and commitment to overcoming the current challenges to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous future for our region," the monarch said.

"To attain that future, we must ensure that national and regional development efforts are well aligned with the concepts of sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience," he added.

Addressing the opening event, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the world continues confronting with many challenges, including geo-political rivalries, war, trade and economic polarization, climate change and natural disasters.

Hun Sen said the 43rd AIPA provides an opportunity for AIPA delegates to join discussions on a wide range of topics with the common objective of strengthening cooperation into a unity and identifying policy recommendations for the interests of people in the region.

Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin said the gathering reflected a strong spirit of solidarity, friendship and close cooperation among the ASEAN parliaments amid obstacles and challenges faced by the region.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Prime Minister World Thailand Parliament Hun Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Event Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 minutes ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.