UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Seven Dead In Indonesia Boat Selfie Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

At least seven dead in Indonesia boat selfie accident

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Seven Indonesians drowned after an overloaded boat capsized because of tourists attempting a selfie in a reservoir on Java island, police said Sunday.

The accident happened when all 20 passengers suddenly moved to the one side of the vessel to take a group photo on Saturday in the Boyolali regency, said Central Java police chief Ahmad Lutfi.

"The cause of the accident was overcapacity," Lutfi told reporters.

"The 20 people took a selfie on the right side then the boat lost balance and flipped." Police added that 11 people were rescued but seven were found dead. Rescuers were searching for two people still missing.

Authorities said they will look into whether there was negligence by those managing the boat rides at the reservoir.

Lutfi said that the boat was helmed by a 13-year-old.

Boat accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.

In April, rescuers were rushed to find 17 fishermen after two boats collided in West Java. Three were found dead and 13 were still missing when the search ended.

And in January last year, 10 people went missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers to neighboring Malaysia capsized off the coast of Sumatra island.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Indonesia Malaysia January April Sunday All Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

47 minutes ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

1 hour ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

3 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.