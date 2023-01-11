UrduPoint.com

Aussie State Takes Measure To Reduce Bushfire Risk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Authorities of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) will take measure to reduce bushfire risks as the country enters hot summer.

Julieanne Doyle, team leader of the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), said on Wednesday that the strategic 33-hectare burn will take place along the northwestern edge of the Worrigee Nature Reserve in the next two days if the weather permits. Parts of the reserve will be closed during the burn.

According to NPWS, hazard reduction burn is a fire ignited and controlled to burn a predetermined area under specific fuel and weather conditions to attain planned fuel management outcomes.

It is one of the methods to reduce fire-prone fuel hazards.

This burn is one of those conducted in the South Coast region to reduce fuel loads to help protect communities from bushfire, said Doyle.

As the endangered Illawarra Greenhood orchid also grows in the reserve, the burning will be conducted during the period when the orchid is dormant so to prevent impacts on this threatened species, Doyle added.

