Australia, Qatar pull out of 2021 Copa America: CONMEBOL

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia and Qatar have pulled out of the 2021 Copa America starting in June, South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said on Tuesday.

CONMEBOL's deputy general secretary Gonzalo Belloso said that the two members of the Asian Football Confederation would not be able to participate due to a clash with World Cup qualifying dates.

The Copa, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in Argentina and Colombia.