UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Records Over 8,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Australia records over 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CANBERRA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 8,000 on Thursday.

As at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 8,001 cases have been reported in the country, including 104 deaths and 7,090 recovered cases, according to the Department of Health.

The department also said that the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 86.

Of the new cases, 77 were in Victoria but five previously confirmed cases were removed from the state's tally, resulting in a net increase of 72.

"There have been 332 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that have been acquired through unknown transmission. There are currently 415 active cases in Victoria," said a media release from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria.

"This is the sixteenth consecutive day of double-digit case growth in Victoria, with a continuing and concerning number of new cases associated with transmission in households and families." The Victorian government has announced targeted restrictions for a number of Melbourne suburbs in 10 postcodes that have experienced a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

From Thursday, people who live in these restricted postcodes are only allowed to go out for four reasons: shopping for food and supplies, medical care and caregiving, exercise and study or work if unable to work or study from home.

Also on Thursday, the Northern Territory (NT) has confirmed its first new case in more than 80 days after a Darwin man who returned from overseas via Melbourne tested positive to the virus.

Addressing the continued spike in cases in Victoria on Thursday, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said that he was confident that a progressive opening of domestic borders could happen at the same time as local outbreak is contained.

It comes after several state governments announced that Victorians will be excluded from their plans to re-open borders in July.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that Australians get their lives back - get access to their families back - but at the same time, we keep each other safe, which is why we have this model of rapid testing, rapid tracing and local containment where there are outbreaks," Hunt told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Darwin Melbourne Man Same July Media TV From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.