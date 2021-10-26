Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Coal-rich Australia on Tuesday unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target, but shied away from setting more ambitious goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit.

"Australians want a 2050 plan on net zero emissions that does the right thing on climate change and secures their future in a changing world," conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said announcing the move.

However, he refused to strengthen 2030 emissions reduction targets seen as crucial to meaningfully addressing climate change, saying he would work to keep mines open.

"We want our heavy industries, like mining, to stay open, remain competitive and adapt, so they remain viable for as long as global demand allows," he wrote in an opinion article released by his office.

Australia has previously agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26-28 percent on 2005 levels, a target Morrison has claimed the country will "meet and beat." "We won't be lectured by others who do not understand Australia.

The Australian Way is all about how you do it, and not if you do it. It's about getting it done," he wrote.

"We will also not be breaking the pledge we made at the last election by changing our 2030 emission reductions targets." Widely seen as a climate laggard, Australia is one of the world's largest coal and gas exporters and has long resisted adopting a carbon-neutral target.

The 2050 commitment comes just days before Morrison departs for next month's United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Canberra has come under growing criticism for failing to act sooner, including from close allies the United States and Britain, as well as Pacific island neighbours which are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Morrison did not reveal details of the plan or what concessions had been made to the government's junior coalition partner -- long dominated by climate sceptics and pro-coal interests -- after weeks of tense internal negotiations.