Australia v India first Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Scorecard after India's second innings on the third day of the first day-night Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday: India first innings 244 (V.

Kohli 74, C. Pujara 43, A. Rahane 42; M. Starc 4-53, P. Cummins 3-48) Australia 1st innings 191 (T. Paine 73 no, M. Labuschagne 47; R. Ashwin 4-55, U. Yadav 3-40) India 2nd innings (overnight 9-1) P.

Shaw b Cummins 4 M. Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9 J. Bumrah c & b Cummins 2 C. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0 V. Kohli c Green b Cummins 4 A.

Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0 H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8 W.

Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4 R. Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0 U. Yadav not out 4 M. Shami ret hurt 1 Extras 0 Total (nine wickets, 21.1 overs) 36 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Shaw), 2-15 (Bumrah), 3-15 (Pujara), 4-15 (Agarwal), 5-15 (Rahane), 6-19 (Kohli), 7-26 (Saha), 8-26 (Ashwin), 9-31 (Vihari), 9-36 (Shami - retired hurt) Bowling: Starc 6-3-7-0, Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Hazlewood 5-3-8-5 Toss: India Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)