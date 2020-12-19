UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V India First Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Australia v India first Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Scorecard after India's second innings on the third day of the first day-night Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday: India first innings 244 (V.

Kohli 74, C. Pujara 43, A. Rahane 42; M. Starc 4-53, P. Cummins 3-48) Australia 1st innings 191 (T. Paine 73 no, M. Labuschagne 47; R. Ashwin 4-55, U. Yadav 3-40) India 2nd innings (overnight 9-1) P.

Shaw b Cummins 4 M. Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9 J. Bumrah c & b Cummins 2 C. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0 V. Kohli c Green b Cummins 4 A.

Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0 H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8 W.

Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4 R. Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0 U. Yadav not out 4 M. Shami ret hurt 1 Extras 0 Total (nine wickets, 21.1 overs) 36 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Shaw), 2-15 (Bumrah), 3-15 (Pujara), 4-15 (Agarwal), 5-15 (Rahane), 6-19 (Kohli), 7-26 (Saha), 8-26 (Ashwin), 9-31 (Vihari), 9-36 (Shami - retired hurt) Bowling: Starc 6-3-7-0, Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Hazlewood 5-3-8-5 Toss: India Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India Australia Adelaide Virat Kohli Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV P

Recent Stories

Aus Vs India: Horror show at Oval as India dismiss ..

19 minutes ago

PCB confirms M. Wasim as chief selector, Saleem Yo ..

40 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

10 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.