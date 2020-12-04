Australia win toss, bowl in first T20

Canberra, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20 international against India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

The Australians, who will become the world's top ranked T20 side if they win, have brought Darcy Short in to replace injured opener David Warner, while Matthew Wade will come in to bat at number three.

India captain Virat Kohli confirmed that young paceman T Natarajan will make his T20 debut following his first outing in the 50-over game on Wednesday, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

"It's a great chance to have a look at a few guys," Kohli said.

"We have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far.

"We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today -- he looked composed in the third ODI.

There was a reason I went to him." The match is the first in the three-game T20 series and comes hot on the heels of the ODI series, won 2-1 by the Australians.

The Australians won the first two ODIs comfortably but India held on to win a thriller at this venue on Wednesday.

The remaining two matches will be held in Sydney on Sunday and Tuesday.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Darcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) Shawn Craig (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)