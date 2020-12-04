UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Win Toss, Bowl In First T20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Australia win toss, bowl in first T20

Canberra, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20 international against India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

The Australians, who will become the world's top ranked T20 side if they win, have brought Darcy Short in to replace injured opener David Warner, while Matthew Wade will come in to bat at number three.

India captain Virat Kohli confirmed that young paceman T Natarajan will make his T20 debut following his first outing in the 50-over game on Wednesday, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

"It's a great chance to have a look at a few guys," Kohli said.

"We have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far.

"We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today -- he looked composed in the third ODI.

There was a reason I went to him." The match is the first in the three-game T20 series and comes hot on the heels of the ODI series, won 2-1 by the Australians.

The Australians won the first two ODIs comfortably but India held on to win a thriller at this venue on Wednesday.

The remaining two matches will be held in Sydney on Sunday and Tuesday.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Darcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) Shawn Craig (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured T20 World Washington Young Canberra Sydney David Craig Mitchell Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Adam Zampa Shreyas Iyer Deepak Chahar Rod Tucker David Boon Sunday TV Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest ..

55 minutes ago

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen's Hodeida ..

59 minutes ago

Mega project of fisheries mobile diagonistic labo ..

1 hour ago

Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI i ..

1 hour ago

25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Mu ..

1 hour ago

US' Fauci Apologizes for Criticizing UK's 'Rushed' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.