Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's main share index fell 9.7 percent on Monday, the largest ever percentage drop, as fears over the economic impact of coronavirus savages global markets.

The ASX 200 tumbled 537.30 points to 5,002.00, with the energy and industrial sectors leading the declines as they both lost more than 15 percent.