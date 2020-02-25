UrduPoint.com
Austria Places Innsbruck Hotel Under Lockdown Over Coronavirus

Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Austria places Innsbruck hotel under lockdown over coronavirus

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Austria on Tuesday placed a hotel in the Alpine city of Innsbruck under lockdown after an Italian receptionist working there contracted the virus, media reports said.

"No one can get in and out while the authorities assess who she has been in contact with," a spokeswoman for the Tyrol province state government told AFP, adding the place where the woman lived in Innsbruck was also being isolated.

