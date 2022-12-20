UrduPoint.com

Ballon D'Or Winner Benzema Ends Tumultuous France Career

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema called time on his tumultuous international career with France on Monday, a day after the defending champions World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Benzema, who scored 37 goals in 97 appearances for France, had to withdraw from the World Cup squad before their first match in Qatar due to a left thigh injury he suffered in training.

In his surprise announcement, the 35-year-old Real Madrid forward said on Twitter: "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends." Benzema, who won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player in October, had been desperate to feature in this year's World Cup having not been selected when France became world champions in Russia four years ago.

He was frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

In a trial over the affair last year he was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and fined 75,000 Euros ($79,500).

For the Qatar World Cup, coach Didier Deschamps opted not to call up a replacement for a squad that included 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe won the World Cup Golden Boot award with eight goals, including a hat-trick in Sunday's penalty shootout defeat by Argentina after the teams had drawn 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Benzema's departure, just three days before the first match against Australia, a 4-1 victory, was a turning point for the former Lyon player.

A knock to his left thigh in training while he was recovering from a niggling right thigh problem was estimated to need a recovery time of three weeks.

