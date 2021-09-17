UrduPoint.com

Bamboo Economy Helps Zimbabwean Farmers To Earn Living

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

Bamboo economy helps Zimbabwean farmers to earn living

HEADLANDS, Zimbabwe, 17 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) –:Once considered a parasite that feeds on forests, bamboo has become a major source of living for farmers in Zimbabwe.

In eastern Manicaland province, farmers like Hapias Shwede, 52, have switched to grow bamboo, which is used in building houses, furniture, pulp, charcoal, while also addressing climate change issues.

Coinciding the World Bamboo Day which is being observed on Friday, a woman farmer Mavis Sithole from Mount Selinda, 56, told Anadolu Agency that she along with other women has been earning hundreds of Dollars by selling bamboo to indigenous furniture manufactures.

"We have stopped using poles from trees to construct our huts now. We use bamboo which even when cut down, quickly shoots up than other trees which take years to grow back," she said.

In Manicaland's Chipinge district, a decade ago six women had come together to form Mount Selinda Women's Bamboo Association to promote bamboo plantation and entrepreneurship.

According to the International Network of Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) – an intergovernmental organization –, the bamboo economy in Zimbabwe has grown to $60 billion and has turned into a credible income generator for rural communities.

Unlike other trees, bamboo plants are known to be naturally growing and sustainable ones, thereby addressing climate change issues, said climate change expert Happison Chikova.

"Bamboo grass absorbs carbon dioxide and acts as carbon reduction. The woody grass can also be used as firewood and saves other indigenous trees from being used as fuel," he said.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Zimbabwe had been losing on an average 327,000 hectares (808,034 acres) of forests annually from 1990-2010. He said with the attention now turning to fast-growing bamboo, the country may recover its lost forests.

Related Topics

World United Nations Zimbabwe May Women From Billion

Recent Stories

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

11 minutes ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

19 minutes ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

20 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

20 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.