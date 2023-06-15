UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Bowl Out Afghanistan For 146, Lead By 236

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 146, lead by 236

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Ebadot Hossain returned bowling figures of 4-47 as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 146 to remain firmly in control on day two of the one-off Test on Thursday.

The hosts have not enforced the follow-on and will bat again with a lead of 236 runs after they posted 382 in their first innings in Dhaka.

Bangladesh needed just three overs after tea to wrap up the Afghan innings as spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul islam got the final two batsmen, ending with two wickets apiece.

Ebadot and Shoriful Islam reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mehidy broke the stand by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan's tail.

Bangladesh resumed at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts conceded their last five wickets for just nine runs.

Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.

But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful and was out for six runs, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir Hasan taking a sharp low catch at third slip.

Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.

The hosts had shown some positive intent to build on their overnight total before the sudden collapse.

Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.

Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over from Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.

Nijat then bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong Lead Taijul Islam Taskin Ahmed Afsar Zazai Amir Hamza Nasir Jamal Yamin Ahmadzai 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.