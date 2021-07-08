UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh On Alert For Brazil, Argentina Copa Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bangladesh on alert for Brazil, Argentina Copa clash

Dhaka, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in a rural Bangladesh district have banned gatherings for Sunday's Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina following clashes between rival fans.

Longstanding rivalry between followers of the South American giants boiled over after Brazil's semi-final win over Peru to set up the final against Lionel Messi's Argentina, police said Thursday.

A dispute between two boys over which country played better football turned into a street battle with fans beating each other with sticks and throwing punches in Brahmanbaria, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Dhaka, local police chief Mohammad Amranul islam told AFP.

Islam said police were now on alert for Sunday's high-octane Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro, more than 15,000 kilometres away.

"We have told villagers they can't watch the matches on big screens. We have gone to villages and told them they can't hold any gathering during the final," Islam said.

Cricket is Bangladesh's main sport but the country of 168 million people becomes a hotbed of football fanaticism for the World Cup and Copa America.

Millions of Brazil and Argentina fans hoist the flags of their favourite country on their homes and stage street processions wearing team shirts. Trouble regularly erupts.

During the 2018 World Cup a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while putting a Brazil flag on a road pole. A man and his son were critically injured when fans in rival processions clashed in the central town of Bandar.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Police Bangladesh Road Dhaka Rio De Janeiro Alert Man Argentina Brazil Peru Sunday 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

7 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

8 minutes ago

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

10 minutes ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

13 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

40 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.