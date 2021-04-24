UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona To Host Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Barcelona to host Artistic swimming Olympic qualification event

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Barcelona will host the Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Tournament during June 10-13, FINA, the world swimming governing body announced in a newsletter.

This competition will complete the qualification path for the artistic swimmers aiming at taking part at the Tokyo Olympics, to be staged from July 23-August 8, 2021.Three of the 10 participating teams in the Games will be selected in Barcelona, while another seven duets out of the final 22 will also try to book their tickets to Tokyo.

The qualification event also serves as the Super Final of the Artistic Swimming World Series, the annual circuit gathering the best athletes of this spectacular discipline.FINA President Dr. Julio C. Maglione expressed his confidence in the qualification event in Barcelona.

"I sincerely thank and acknowledge the immense support and enthusiasm of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation in holding this competition in such a challenging and difficult context.""Together, we will tirelessly work for the achievement of this competition, but also for the best possible outcome of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the sport milestone of the year," Maglione said.

The Calendar of FINA Olympic Qualifying events are now completed as the FINA Diving World Cup will be held during May 1-6 in Tokyo, Japan, FINA Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Tournament during June 10-13 in Barcelona and FINA Marathon Swim Olympic Qualifier during June 19-20 in Setubal, Portugal.

Related Topics

World Marathon Tokyo Setubal Barcelona Portugal Japan Turkish Lira May June July Olympics Event From Best

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

11 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in electronic factory Lahore; ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers wi ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin to impose smart lockdown at five place ..

2 minutes ago

CPEC emerges as boon for Pakistan, China strategic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.