Barcelona to host Artistic swimming Olympic qualification event

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Barcelona will host the Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Tournament during June 10-13, FINA, the world swimming governing body announced in a newsletter.

This competition will complete the qualification path for the artistic swimmers aiming at taking part at the Tokyo Olympics, to be staged from July 23-August 8, 2021.Three of the 10 participating teams in the Games will be selected in Barcelona, while another seven duets out of the final 22 will also try to book their tickets to Tokyo.

The qualification event also serves as the Super Final of the Artistic Swimming World Series, the annual circuit gathering the best athletes of this spectacular discipline.FINA President Dr. Julio C. Maglione expressed his confidence in the qualification event in Barcelona.

"I sincerely thank and acknowledge the immense support and enthusiasm of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation in holding this competition in such a challenging and difficult context.""Together, we will tirelessly work for the achievement of this competition, but also for the best possible outcome of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the sport milestone of the year," Maglione said.

The Calendar of FINA Olympic Qualifying events are now completed as the FINA Diving World Cup will be held during May 1-6 in Tokyo, Japan, FINA Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Tournament during June 10-13 in Barcelona and FINA Marathon Swim Olympic Qualifier during June 19-20 in Setubal, Portugal.