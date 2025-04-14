Punjab Culture Day celebrated with traditional zeal across province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of the Punjab Culture Department (PCD), Punjabi Culture Day was celebrated on Monday across Punjab, including the provincial metropolis Lahore.

Officials and employees in all government departments the Punjab were dressed in traditional cultural attire. All officers were wearing traditional Punjabi turbans.

Punjab Culture Department sources informed APP that the main events were held at all Arts Councils of the related areas in the province where Cultural Day events were held. The Cultural Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at all the Districts of the province.

Cultural Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and spirit in all government schools of Punjab.

Meanwhile, a grand program will also be held at Alhamra, Lahore on Thursday, April 17, in connection with Culture Day, where Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering.

In her recent statement, the Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz has a deep emotional connection with Punjabi culture. She said that the Punjabi turban is a symbol of pride, honor and dignity for Punjabis and Punjab’s culture holds a unique identity worldwide.

The minister emphasized that promoting Punjabi culture and passing it on to the new generation is the vision of the Punjab government.

Furthermore, on Punjabi Culture Day, various events including music, bhangra, dance, exhibition, plays, film festival, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls were organised to introduce cultural values to new generations of Punjabis.

In different programmes, tribute were paid to masters in the field of Fine Arts with purpose of promoting love and courtesy on national level.

Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated regarding showcase of Punjab’s customary festivities and traditional colours at Lahore's Alhamra Arts Council on April 17. Government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day at national level. She recently described that the purpose to observe the Punjab Culture Day is to highlight different facets of Punjab's culture and the land of Punjab is filled with hospitality, love and affection.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community across the globe on the occasion of Vaisakhi, calling it a vibrant agricultural and cultural festival that celebrates the spirit of Punjab.

In her message, she said, “Vaisakhi is a beautiful celebration of Punjab’s rich agricultural heritage. The golden wheat stalks carry the joyous message of Vaisakhi, representing the hard work and resilience of our farmers.”