Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated With Traditional Zeal Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Culture Day celebrated with traditional zeal across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of the Punjab Culture Department (PCD), Punjabi Culture Day was celebrated on Monday across Punjab, including the provincial metropolis Lahore.

Officials and employees in all government departments the Punjab were dressed in traditional cultural attire. All officers were wearing traditional Punjabi turbans.

Punjab Culture Department sources informed APP that the main events were held at all Arts Councils of the related areas in the province where Cultural Day events were held. The Cultural Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at all the Districts of the province.

Cultural Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and spirit in all government schools of Punjab.

Meanwhile, a grand program will also be held at Alhamra, Lahore on Thursday, April 17, in connection with Culture Day, where Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering.

In her recent statement, the Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz has a deep emotional connection with Punjabi culture. She said that the Punjabi turban is a symbol of pride, honor and dignity for Punjabis and Punjab’s culture holds a unique identity worldwide.

The minister emphasized that promoting Punjabi culture and passing it on to the new generation is the vision of the Punjab government.

Furthermore, on Punjabi Culture Day, various events including music, bhangra, dance, exhibition, plays, film festival, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls were organised to introduce cultural values to new generations of Punjabis.

In different programmes, tribute were paid to masters in the field of Fine Arts with purpose of promoting love and courtesy on national level.

Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated regarding showcase of Punjab’s customary festivities and traditional colours at Lahore's Alhamra Arts Council on April 17. Government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day at national level. She recently described that the purpose to observe the Punjab Culture Day is to highlight different facets of Punjab's culture and the land of Punjab is filled with hospitality, love and affection.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community across the globe on the occasion of Vaisakhi, calling it a vibrant agricultural and cultural festival that celebrates the spirit of Punjab.

In her message, she said, “Vaisakhi is a beautiful celebration of Punjab’s rich agricultural heritage. The golden wheat stalks carry the joyous message of Vaisakhi, representing the hard work and resilience of our farmers.”

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous