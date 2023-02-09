UrduPoint.com

Belgian City Holds Commemorative Event For Victims Of Quakes In Türkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MECHELEN, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A commemorative event was held Wednesday in Mechelen, Belgium for those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Residents of the city gathered in the Grote Markt and hearts were projected onto the town hall.

In a speech at the event, Mechelen Mayor Alexander Vandersmissen said the city has a tradition of meeting at the square when tragedies occur.

"We did this during the war in Ukraine. It brings us together as people of Mechelen," he said.

Around 100 residents held a minute of silence, lit candles and prayed in front of the town hall.

Over 15,000 people were killed in Türkiye and Syria due to Monday's earthquakes.

Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD, said early Thursday that 12,391 people were killed and 62,914 others were injured in the quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province.

The earthquakes affected a wider region, with at least 2,802 people killed and hundreds injured in nearby Syria, according to figures compiled by the government's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

