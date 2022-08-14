UrduPoint.com

Belgian Vandoorne Wins Formule E Title

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Belgian Vandoorne wins Formule E title

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Stoffel Vandoorne clinched the Formula Electric World driver's title on Sunday after finishing second in the final race of the season in Seoul in a Mercedes.

Mercedes won the constructors' world champion for the second year in a row but has already said it will leave the discipline next season.

Swiss Edoardo Mortara in a Venturi won the race and finished third in the championship behind Belgian Vandoorne and New Zealander Mitch Evans in a Jaguar.

"It's the best feeling ever," said Vandoorne a 30-year-old former Formula 1 driver.

"It's been a great season and the team has done a great job. Mitch and Edoardo have been pushing me all season but it's all been about consistency. They have more wins than me but I have more podiums." Although he has only won once this season, in Monaco, Vandoorne scored points in 15 of the 16 races and finished on the podium seven times.

He succeeds his Mercedes teammate, Dutchman Nyck de Vries as x=champion.

The "Gen2" single-seaters will make way next year, the ninth season of the championship to "Gen3" cars that will be lighter, more powerful and run longer.

Mercedes has sold its team to Formula 1 rivals McLaren.

Maserati, meanwhile has announced it will join Formula E next season.

Raced on urban circuits, Formula E is the counterpart of F1 but with fully electric cars, while Formula 1 cars use hybrid combustion engines.

Results from the Seoul E-Prix 1. Edoardo Mortara (SUI/Venturi) en 53min 31.680sec, 2. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/Mercedes) at 3.756 sec, 3. Jake Dennis (GBR/Andretti) 6.649, 4. Robin Frijns (NED/Envision) 7.021, 5. Oliver Askew (USA/Andretti) 7.850, 6. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS-Techeetah) 9.741, 7. Mitch Evans (NZL/Jaguar) +10.243, 8. Nick Cassidy (NZL/Envision) 14.208, 9. Sebastien Buemi (SUI/Nissan) 16.629, 10. Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT/DS-Techeetah) 22.226 Final world championships standings (after 16 races) 1. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 213 points, 2. Mitch Evans (NZL) 180, 3. Edoardo Mortara (SUI) 169, 4. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) 144, 5. Lucas di Grassi (BRA/Venturi) 126Final constructors' standings1. Mercedes 319 points, 2. Venturi 295, 3. DS-Techeetah 266, 4. Jaguar 231, 5. Envision 194

Related Topics

World Driver Job Mercedes Monaco Seoul Sunday All From Best Jaguar Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.