Benin To Launch Immunization Campaign Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:00 PM

COTONOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Health Minister of Benin Benjamin Hounkpatin said Saturday his country plans to launch a nationwide immunization campaign against COVID-19 in the coming week with AstraZeneca vaccines, the national radio reported.

"It is now time to go for immunization," he said.

On March 10, Benin received 144,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the country had delayed its immunization campaign because of concerns over side effects.

Earlier, the government said in a news release that 20 percent of the population is expected to take jabs distributed via COVAX, an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

