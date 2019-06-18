UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Poised For Rent Freeze To Curb Rocketing Rates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Berlin poised for rent freeze to curb rocketing rates

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Berlin authorities will decide Tuesday whether to freeze rents in the booming German capital over the next five years, in what would be their latest bid to halt runaway gentrification.

Once described as "poor but sexy", Berlin has seen its housing costs double over the last decade as employees lured by the strong job market move into the city.

The sharp rent hikes have led some residents to ponder radical solutions, including pushing for the seizure of housing stock from powerful landlords.

Alarmed by the trend, Berlin's city government is poised Tuesday to agree the outlines of a draft law that would include a temporary freeze on rents for five years from 2020.

Under the plan that could affect 1.4 million properties, landlords who seek to raise rates because of renovation work will also have to seek official approval for any increases above 50 cents ($.56) per square metre (11 square feet).

Only social housing and private property that has not been let out would be exempt.

The move, by Berlin's coalition government of the centre-left SPD, the Greens and far-left Linke party, is being closely watched across Germany, where a backlash is growing over fears that residents are being priced out of key cities.

In an indication that the Berlin example could snowball into something wider, the SPD, which is also the junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Federal coalition, has pledged to champion such rent controls nationwide.

"We need a rent price cap for all of Germany," said Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel, one of the three interim SPD leaders.

He argued that the measure would help "win time to build, build and build".

The SPD's stance however puts it on a collision course with Merkel's centre-right bloc, putting more pressure on their already fragile partnership.

Merkel herself has voiced scepticism about such caps, warning that "we must also provide an environment for people to want to build.

Related Topics

Poor German Rent Job Germany Berlin Price Angela Merkel 2020 Market All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.