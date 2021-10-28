UrduPoint.com

Better, But Not Good Enough: National Climate Pledges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Better, but not good enough: National climate pledges

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Six years ago, nearly every country in the world set targets for reducing their carbon emissions -- but the sum total of their pledges fell far short of what was needed to keep the planet from dangerously overheating.

That first raft of "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs) -- many conditioned on financing and technical support -- under the 2015 Paris Agreement would have seen Earth heat up three to four degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The treaty called for a cap of "well below" 2C.

And following a landmark 2018 UN climate science report that warned of dire impacts even at 2C, Paris' aspirational 1.5C limit has become the de facto target.

Under the deal's "ratchet" mechanism, signatories review and renew their emission-cutting plans every five years.

Most countries have done so since late 2020, but a new tally still puts the world on course toward "catastrophic" warming of 2.7C by 2100, according to the UN.

Related Topics

World United Nations Paris 2015 2018 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

5 minutes ago
 Quality health services to be ensured in South Pun ..

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

15 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

5 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

7 minutes ago
 European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish R ..

European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice Preside ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.