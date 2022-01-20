UrduPoint.com

Biden 'profoundly Disappointed' As US Senate Tanks Voting Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Biden 'profoundly disappointed' as US Senate tanks voting reforms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden voiced deep disappointment Wednesday after his drive to shore up voting rights amid a raft of restrictive new state laws failed in the US Senate.

Biden spoke out after Republicans in the upper chamber blocked two major bills already passed by the House of Representatives to protect access to the ballot box, which he says is being eroded in conservative states.

"I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said on Twitter.

