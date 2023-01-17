UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Flood-hit California On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Biden to visit flood-hit California on Thursday

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden will travel to flood-hit areas of California on Thursday, the White House said, as the country's most populous state cleans up from a devastating and lethal series of storms.

Biden will tour storm-hit communities, "survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Nine successive storms have rolled in from the Pacific Ocean, slamming California and other western regions in three weeks of extreme weather that has cost 20 lives.

Biden declared a major disaster in California over the weekend, allowing the federal government to expedite aid, including help with temporary housing and repairs.

The storms have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes, according to an executive order signed on Monday by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Damage estimates from the series of storms already top $1 billion.

Even as scattered sunny skies were predicted for Tuesday, there would not be much of a respite for relief workers in California hustling to clear landslides, shovel mud from roads and remove fallen trees.

About 15,300 homes in the state remained without power early Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Sodden cities in northern California reported staggering accumulated quantities of rain.

A report from the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Bay Area said more than 18 inches (45 cm) of rain have fallen on San Francisco since December 26.

"It's the wettest 22-day period since January 14, 1862," the NWS office said in a tweet.

In the Central Valley, the fertile region that produces 40 percent of US fruits, Modesto reported more than an inch of rain Monday, beating an old record set in 1950, and Stockton had 1.2 inches of rain, surpassing a record set there in 1973, the NWS office in Sacramento tweeted.

The relentless winter storms have largely passed over the state and are now hitting Rocky Mountain and Great Plains states.

An NWS short-range forecast said "heavy snowfall" was expected in mountainous parts of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah "through Tuesday before advancing east into the Central Plains on Wednesday." While California is seeing some relief, a new storm system looms off Washington state to the north.

"There will be a new storm system arriving across the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday night and advancing inland by Wednesday," the NWS forecast said.

"This will bring a new surge of Pacific moisture and a round of heavy rainfall for especially the coastal ranges and the foothills of the Cascades," it added.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Governor Washington White House San Francisco Stockton Modesto Sacramento Mexico January December From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

4 minutes ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

18 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.