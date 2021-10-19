Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to be celebrated in befitting manner: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We will be celebrating the birthday of our Prophet PBUH - Eid I Milad Un Nabi - in a befitting manner across the country.

Tomorrow morning President Alvi will be hosting an event & in the afternoon I will be celebrating the auspicious day at the Convention Centre."