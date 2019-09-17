UrduPoint.com
Blast At President Rally In Central Afghanistan Kills At Least 24

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

Blast at president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 24 people have been killed and 32 other wounded after a suicide blast outside a campaign rally being held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a hospital official said.

"The toll includes women and children," Parwan hospital director Dr Abdul Qasim Sangin told AFP. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber had been on a motorbike and had detonated at the first checkpoint leading to the rally. Ghani was unhurt.

The toll emerged as a second blast rocked central Kabul, the latest to hit the Afghan capital, with an interior ministry official stating he would give more details later.

