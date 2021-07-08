UrduPoint.com
Blaze At Dubai Port After Loud Blast Under Control

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Dubai, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A fire that broke out on a container ship in Dubai's main port following an explosion has been brought under control with no casualties reported, the emirate's media office said Thursday.

At least three residents in the area of the blast, the cause of which remains unknown, reported windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident.

"A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualties have been reported," the Dubai Media Office wrote on Twitter.

The vessel had been preparing to dock, the office added in an another post.

The post was accompanied by video of firefighters tackling the blaze on a large vessel stacked with containers, identical except for their logos, as the flames scattered detritus over the quayside.

Dubai police said three of the 130 containers on the ship held flammable materials and that there were 14 crew on board.

The port authority said it was "taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption", according to the Dubai Media Office.

