Blinken at talks urges withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Berlin for peace talks on Libya, renewed demands Wednesday that all foreign forces leave the war-battered nation.

A ceasefire agreement from October last year "has to be fully implemented including by withdrawing all foreign forces," Blinken told reporters ahead of the opening of the conference.