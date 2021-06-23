UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken At Talks Urges Withdrawal Of Foreign Forces From Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Blinken at talks urges withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Berlin for peace talks on Libya, renewed demands Wednesday that all foreign forces leave the war-battered nation.

A ceasefire agreement from October last year "has to be fully implemented including by withdrawing all foreign forces," Blinken told reporters ahead of the opening of the conference.

Related Topics

Berlin Libya October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

32 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

34 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

39 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.