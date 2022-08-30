Boeing announces UPS purchase of 8 more 767s

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Boeing on Monday announced an order from UPS for eight more 767 Freighters, and the incremental order will increase UPS's 767 Freighter fleet to 108 airplanes.

UPS will begin taking delivery of these new airplanes in 2025, with an additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) entering service in late 2023. This purchase builds on UPS's order for 19 767 Freighters in December 2021, the announcement said.

"The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the world. This is a very versatile aircraft that we operate across every region of the globe," said UPS Executive Vice President and President U.S. Nando Cesarone.

"UPS will operate more than 100 767 Freighters with this order and will build its fleet of Boeing and Boeing-heritage airplanes to more than 260 airplanes. We are honored to play an important role in UPS's efforts to operate a more sustainable, more efficient fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Based on the 767-300ER (Extended Range) passenger jet, the 767 Freighter carries up to 52.4 tonnes of revenue cargo with intercontinental range, according to Boeing.

UPS was the launch customer for the 767 Freighter in 1995 and has purchased a total of 108 of the model. The carrier currently operates 238 Boeing freighters including the 747, 757, 767 and MD-11.

According to Boeing's 2022 Commercial Market Outlook forecast, carriers will require 2,795 more dedicated freighters over the next 20 years, including 940 new widebodies, 555 wide body converted freighters and 1,300 standard body conversions. The global freighter fleet will grow to 3,610 airplanes by 2041, up from 2,250 today.