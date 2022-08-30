UrduPoint.com

Boeing Announces UPS Purchase Of 8 More 767s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Boeing announces UPS purchase of 8 more 767s

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Boeing on Monday announced an order from UPS for eight more 767 Freighters, and the incremental order will increase UPS's 767 Freighter fleet to 108 airplanes.

UPS will begin taking delivery of these new airplanes in 2025, with an additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) entering service in late 2023. This purchase builds on UPS's order for 19 767 Freighters in December 2021, the announcement said.

"The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the world. This is a very versatile aircraft that we operate across every region of the globe," said UPS Executive Vice President and President U.S. Nando Cesarone.

"UPS will operate more than 100 767 Freighters with this order and will build its fleet of Boeing and Boeing-heritage airplanes to more than 260 airplanes. We are honored to play an important role in UPS's efforts to operate a more sustainable, more efficient fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Based on the 767-300ER (Extended Range) passenger jet, the 767 Freighter carries up to 52.4 tonnes of revenue cargo with intercontinental range, according to Boeing.

UPS was the launch customer for the 767 Freighter in 1995 and has purchased a total of 108 of the model. The carrier currently operates 238 Boeing freighters including the 747, 757, 767 and MD-11.

According to Boeing's 2022 Commercial Market Outlook forecast, carriers will require 2,795 more dedicated freighters over the next 20 years, including 940 new widebodies, 555 wide body converted freighters and 1,300 standard body conversions. The global freighter fleet will grow to 3,610 airplanes by 2041, up from 2,250 today.

Related Topics

World December Market From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

1 hour ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

4 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.